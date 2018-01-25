[ALERT] PSA: ‘Complete collapse’ of corporate governance at Steinhoff
Steinhoff’s documents were handed over to the PSA and Fedusa last week after a meeting in Stellenbosch.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it wants regulators to determine the criminal liability of Steinhoff's former CEO Markus Jooste.
It says a preliminary review of company documents has shown ‘complete collapse’ of corporate governance at Steinhoff.
It says there are suggestions that there was ‘real maladministration’ in Steinhoff's tax system.
The company is under investigation in South Africa and in Germany.
Steinhoff lost R194 billion in value in the fallout of those allegations and the PSA says it may have cost the Public Service Pension Fund R12.5 billion.
This comes as the National Horse Association CEO Lyndon Barends says they have to distant themselves from Jooste.
Last week the PSA threatened to disrupt the Sun Met horse racing event at Kenilworth if Jooste's horses were not withdrawn.
#Steinhoff The Public Servants Association to brief media on action plan for #Sunmet horse race and preliminary findings on Steinhoff investigation. GLS pic.twitter.com/XWQ4bDfzlJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2018
