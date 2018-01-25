3 JMPD officers arrested for journalist Godknows Nare's murder

Nare was killed in an apparent shootout with Metro police near his home in Florida in April 2017.

JOHANNESBURG – Three Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) constables have been arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Godknows Nare.

A statement released by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says they will appear at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on charges of murder, assault and defeating the ends of justice on 26 January 2018.

Ipid probed the shooting and found that the officer’s version of events was not true and that “they, in fact, killed the deceased and staged the crime scene to cover their tracks.”

Ipid head Robert McBride commended the investigating team, saying: “Police officers are expected to act within the bounds of the Constitution and the laws of our country. This case shows that tampering with evidence will not protect those who should be held accountable from responsibility.”