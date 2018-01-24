Zondo eagerly awaits terms of reference for state capture inquiry
Once the terms have been decided on, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo can then appoint staff to help him.
PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is eagerly awaiting the finalisation of the terms of reference of a commission of inquiry into state capture.
Once the terms have been decided on, he can then appoint staff to help him.
Zondo was speaking at a briefing in Centurion in Gauteng on Tuesday.
The president established the commission two weeks ago.
Zondo says that everything in the inquiry is derived from the Public Protector’s report.
“I would imagine in setting the terms of reference, the Public Protector’s report will remain the document to which everyone looks because the allegations that need to be investigated will be found in there.”
He adds that he’s aware of discussions on how wide the scope of the investigation should be.
For the commission to function, it will require several key appointments.
“It will be necessary to appoint a secretary for the commission to also appoint a team of lawyers, who will form evidence leaders. It will also be necessary to appoint investigators.”
But Zondo says none of this can happen until Zuma publishes the terms of reference.
The justice is confident that the commission will receive all the support it needs from government.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
