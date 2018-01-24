Zille to meet school principals amid water crisis

Premier Helen Zille says the government wants to ensure that schools remain open and operational in the event of day zero.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Helen Zille will meet school principals next week to discuss plans for securing water supply.

This will be for about a thousand schools dependent on the province’s water supply system in the Drakenstein, Stellenbosch and West Coast municipalities.

Zille says the government wants to ensure that schools remain open and operational in the event of day zero, currently forecasted for 12 April.

The provincial government has already conducted assessments of the approximately 400 schools with existing boreholes.

Zille says most of these boreholes require minimal work to meet hygiene and fire safety standards.

She says plans are being finalised for schools that require additional support to secure water supply.

“We’re meeting with the school principals on Wednesday, 31 January. We’ll speak to them about the plan so far, and whether they’re making any plans because they are over a thousand schools in the area and it’s a major logistic exercise.”

Zille adds a range of measures are under consideration, including additional water storage and the distribution of water to schools.

Earlier on Wednesday, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said he was not satisfied with how the City of Cape Town was handling drought crisis.

He has reiterated that day zero is avoidable.

Maimane said he’s received many complaints relating to how the City of Cape Town has handled the water crisis.

HOAXES

The City of Cape Town has warned residents to be on the lookout for hoaxes related to the water crises.

Authorities expect an increase in fake news and media releases about the situation as concern grows over day zero.

A call to drink your whisky without ice and to refrain from sex are among the points on a fake alert doing the rounds on social media.

The false report, which bears a City of Cape Town logo, also claims municipal tap water is unsafe for consumption.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Janine Willemans said: “We want the public to know that the city is duty bound to report any potential risks to public health. There’s nothing wrong with the municipal water supply. It’s regularly tested and conforms to national standards.”

Authorities say most hoax messages will often have tell-tale signs that they are false, so be vigilant before passing on something that may be fake.

Meanwhile, the premier's office is still waiting on a response from the Presidency on a request that Cape Town's water crisis be declared a national disaster.

Zille wrote to President Jacob Zuma after the forecast for day zero in Cape Town moved up to 12 April.

She said: “The drought has affected three major provinces, that is the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape and the Western Cape. The WC has been much more in the news at the moment but in other places, it is equally bad and we believe that we need all resources nationally to come together and assist us.”

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)