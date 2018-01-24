WWF urges borehole owners to ensure water is safe to drink

The WWF has released its Wednesday Water File, in which advice is given to Cape Town residents in the build-up to day zero.

CAPE TOWN - The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for Nature has urged borehole owners to conduct chemical analysis of their underground water source.

Officials say this will allow owners to treat water and make it safe to drink under emergency conditions.

The WWF has released its Wednesday Water File, in which advice is given to Cape Town residents in the build-up to day zero.

This week’s focus is on groundwater use.

It’s estimated that around 22,000 boreholes are registered in the City of Cape Town.

The fund's Christine Colvin says capping water use at 50 litres per person per day will increasingly cast the spotlight on groundwater use.

“In this week’s water file, we’re specifically saying to groundwater users and borehole owners, at the moment, now is the time to make sure that your pump is in really good working order.”

LISTEN: What are the health implications of day zero?

SECURITY PLAN AROUND DAY ZERO

Western Cape police have presented a security plan around day zero.

Senior South African Police Service officials briefed Premier Helen Zille on Wednesday.

The plan includes patrols at water collection and the escorting of water resources.

Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula briefed the provincial Cabinet on how the defence force military, police and law enforcement will provide additional support.

A joint operations centre will be activated in order to coordinate security efforts.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet resolved to take whatever steps necessary to recover the money from the national government to cover the cost of interventions to deal with the crisis.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)