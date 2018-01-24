Wits professor on Eskom board has ‘utmost confidence’ in peers
Government announced a new 13-member board on Saturday with Jabu Mabuza as the chairperson.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits Business School's Professor Rod Crompton says he has the utmost confidence in his peers on Eskom’s new board.
It follows a high-level government meeting about the serious financial and governance problems that Eskom faces.
Crompton is one of the new board members who has extensive experience in the energy sector.
He says he already knows many of the board members he'll be working with.
“I certainly have confidence in the board. I think they’re all experienced and distinguished people who will bring a lot to the board. That part I’m comfortable with. The other part is what is the detailed situation of Eskom currently. It sounds like a tough task and a long uphill climb.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
