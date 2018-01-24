Western Cape police brief Zille on Day Zero security plans

The plan includes regular patrols, the escorting of water resources to critical points and 24-hour monitoring of crime hotspots.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police management has presented a security plan once day zero arrives for Cape Town.

That's the day when the water supply from dams will be cut. Senior SAPS officials briefed Premier Helen Zille on Wednesday morning.

The plan includes regular patrols, the escorting of water resources to critical points and 24-hour monitoring of crime hotspots.

WATCH: Capetonians scramble to stock up as Day Zero draws closer

Major-General Khombinkosi Jula briefed Zille's Cabinet on how the SANDF, military police, law enforcement and traffic officers will provide additional support.

A joint operations centre will be activated in order to coordinate all security efforts.

Meanwhile, the provincial Cabinet has resolved to take whatever steps are necessary to recover the money from the national government to cover the cost of the current water crisis interventions.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)