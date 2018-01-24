[WATCH LIVE] Koko testifies at Parly's state capture inquiry

The Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee is probing allegations of grand corruption, governance failures and mismanagement of state funds at the power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom Acting CEO Matshela Koko will appear before the Eskom parliamentary inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.

The Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee is probing allegations of grand corruption, governance failures and mismanagement of state funds at the power utility.

WATCH: Parliament's Inquiry into state capture