[WATCH LIVE] Esidimeni: Qedani Mahlangu resumes testimony

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is expected back on the witness stand at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown on Wednesday morning for day two of her testimony.

Mahlangu has told the hearings that the decision to terminate the department's contract with Life Esidimeni was not hers alone, insisting Premier David Makhura was aware of the plan.

At least 143 psychiatric patients died after being transferred to illegal NGOs.

WATCH: Esidimeni: Qedani Mahlangu resumes testimony