‘Unisa registration to continue despite Nehawu strike’
Buti Manamela visited the university earlier on Wednesday and was assured that new and returning students will have a chance to register online.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela says University of South Africa (Unisa) students will be able to register for the 2018 academic year, despite a National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) strike.
Manamela visited the university earlier on Wednesday and was assured that new and returning students will have a chance to register online.
“The assurance I’ve received from both Nehawu and the university is that every student will be given an opportunity to register.”
The union says it will continue to strike.
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba says no agreement has been reached between management and their members.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
5 suspended years for Mahumapelo impersonator
-
Did Koko lie in 'Carte Blanche' interview about Tegeta deal?
-
Gigaba warns SA will feel pain of tough budget
-
CT police arrest 3 over a series of house break-ins
-
Matshela Koko says Dubai trip was not paid for by the Guptas
-
Economist: Rand stronger due to political stability, weaker dollar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.