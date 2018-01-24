‘Unisa registration to continue despite Nehawu strike’

Buti Manamela visited the university earlier on Wednesday and was assured that new and returning students will have a chance to register online.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela says University of South Africa (Unisa) students will be able to register for the 2018 academic year, despite a National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) strike.

“The assurance I’ve received from both Nehawu and the university is that every student will be given an opportunity to register.”

The union says it will continue to strike.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba says no agreement has been reached between management and their members.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)