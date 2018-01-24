Uganda’s Museveni expresses 'love' for Trump over 'sh**hole' remark

He was speaking after the US president dismissed African nations with a foul-mouthed expletive.

PRETORIA - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says he loves President Donald Trump for speaking frankly to Africans.

As African and world leaders expressed outrage over Trump’s comments, Museveni says Trump is one of the best presidents ever for his frankness.

He told his legislature in Kampala that Africa must be spoken to frankly and realise it’s weak.

He says it’s the fault of Africans that they’re weak. Museveni has highlighted Africa’s strengths and questioned why leaders are not doing their best to grow the continent.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)