UDM, Cope want Zuma to provide R1m ahead of state capture appeal bid

JOHANNESBURG - UDM and Cope want President Jacob Zuma to personally provide R1 million as security costs before he files his state capture appeal bid as they fear he won't be able to pay the costs should he lose his bid.

The parties made their demands in a notice to the court.

President Jacob Zuma is seeking leave to appeal the state capture ruling.

In December, the High Court found that none of the grounds of review of Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report has any merit and, therefore, Zuma is not entitled to the review he seeks.

Zuma’s lawyers are seeking leave to appeal on all 20 grounds, including arguments that the court was wrong to order him to personally pay for legal costs.

Zuma's lawyers are arguing that the High Court was wrong to say he was ill-advised to challenge advocate Madonsela's report.

They say the Constitutional Court has stated that government should approach the courts when there is uncertainty over the Public Protector's remedial action.

Zuma's legal team is also arguing that the court was wrong to find that he was too conflicted to appoint a judge to oversee the state capture inquiry.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota has confirmed his party and the UDM have filed a security costs application.

Lekota says the parties want guarantees.

“I confirm our parties have submitted an application for president Zuma to give us the guarantee that he will meet the obligation of paying the courts. We’ve done this because Zuma already has costs against him which he has not paid.”