UDM, Cope want Zuma to provide R1m ahead of state capture appeal bid
UDM and Cope want President Jacob Zuma to personally provide R1 million as security costs before he files his state capture appeal bid as they fear he won't be able to pay the costs should he lose his bid.
JOHANNESBURG - UDM and Cope want President Jacob Zuma to personally provide R1 million as security costs before he files his state capture appeal bid as they fear he won't be able to pay the costs should he lose his bid.
The parties made their demands in a notice to the court.
President Jacob Zuma is seeking leave to appeal the state capture ruling.
In December, the High Court found that none of the grounds of review of Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report has any merit and, therefore, Zuma is not entitled to the review he seeks.
Zuma’s lawyers are seeking leave to appeal on all 20 grounds, including arguments that the court was wrong to order him to personally pay for legal costs.
Zuma's lawyers are arguing that the High Court was wrong to say he was ill-advised to challenge advocate Madonsela's report.
They say the Constitutional Court has stated that government should approach the courts when there is uncertainty over the Public Protector's remedial action.
Zuma's legal team is also arguing that the court was wrong to find that he was too conflicted to appoint a judge to oversee the state capture inquiry.
Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota has confirmed his party and the UDM have filed a security costs application.
Lekota says the parties want guarantees.
“I confirm our parties have submitted an application for president Zuma to give us the guarantee that he will meet the obligation of paying the courts. We’ve done this because Zuma already has costs against him which he has not paid.”
More in Politics
-
KZN ANC given until end of April to rerun elective conference
-
DA leader Maimane to announce plan for Cape Town water crisis
-
DA forms coalitions with KOP in Laingsburg again
-
Rerun of KZN ANC elective conference to take place between March, April
-
Gigaba: ANC decision on Zuma will be based on what’s best for country
-
Raymond Zondo confident of govt’s support in state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.