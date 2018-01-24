Two arrested after teen’s body found at Bredasdorp factory

Jodine Pieters's burnt body was found at a limestone factory in the Southern Overberg town on Sunday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Two of the four suspects taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of a Bredasdorp teenager have been arrested.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “Out of the suspects brought in yesterday for questioning, two of them, aged 18 and 25, have been brought in for murder. They are due to appear in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court on Thursday, 25 January.”

The Cape Agulhas Municipality is assisting the Pieters family with funeral arrangements.

Municipal manager Dean O'Neil says they're shocked by the incident.

"Specifically, in terms of the case, we don't have any other information but it looks like she was murdered and dumped in an old reservoir at the lime works."

Her murder comes almost five years after 17-year-old Anene Booysen was raped, mutilated and left for dead at a construction site in Bredasdorp.

Since then, numerous other similar cases have occurred.

Last week, the Western Cape High Court handed Gift Sobondo a life sentence for the murder of 15-year-old Elda Japhta.

Her body was found under his bed at the home they shared at a local informal settlement.

Meanwhile, Jodine Pieters’ mother is receiving counselling after she had to identify her burnt body.

The victim’s mother is struggling to come to terms with the violent death of her daughter.

Lana O’Neil, a manager at a safe house for women and children in Bredasdorp, is supporting the family.

“Jodine’s mother wasn’t coping at all but she’s getting better after counselling.”

Lana O'Neil says Pieters’ distraught mother does not know either of the accused.

