Transport Minister defends appointment of Dudu Myeni as special advisor

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has defended the appointment of controversial former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni as his special advisor.

Maswanganyi says Myeni has the skills and knowledge needed to advise him, describing her as a capable South African with knowledge of the transport sector.

Myeni has largely been blamed for the negative financial position at SAA.

Minister Maswanganyi says Myeni has never been found to be in the wrong.

“She has never been found guilty by any panel or by any court of law. I have got no reason why a person like this can’t be given responsibilities like any other person.”

