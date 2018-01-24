Transport Minister defends appointment of Dudu Myeni as special advisor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Transport Minister defends appointment of Dudu Myeni as special advisor

Myeni has largely been blamed for the negative financial position at SAA.

FILE: Dudu Myeni. Picture: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo
FILE: Dudu Myeni. Picture: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has defended the appointment of controversial former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni as his special advisor.

Maswanganyi says Myeni has the skills and knowledge needed to advise him, describing her as a capable South African with knowledge of the transport sector.

Myeni has largely been blamed for the negative financial position at SAA.

Minister Maswanganyi says Myeni has never been found to be in the wrong.

“She has never been found guilty by any panel or by any court of law. I have got no reason why a person like this can’t be given responsibilities like any other person.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA