Thornton woman (56) arrested for drug possession

On Tuesday, police discovered 500 mandrax tablets and 200grams of tik to the value of R100,000 at the woman's house.

Police discovered 500 mandrax tablets and 200 grams of tik to the value of R100, 000 at a Thornton house on Tuesday 23 January 2018. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A 56-year-old woman from Thornton, in Cape Town, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the possession of drugs.

On Tuesday, police discovered 500 mandrax tablets and 200 grams of tik to the value of R100,000 at the woman's house.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Western Cape K9 unit members followed information that they received from the community about a house where drugs were being sold. Upon their arrival at the address, members of the police searched the premises.”

