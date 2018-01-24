Thornton woman (56) arrested for drug possession

On Tuesday, police discovered 500 mandrax tablets and 200grams of tik to the value of R100,000 at the woman's house.

CAPE TOWN - A 56-year-old woman from Thornton, in Cape Town, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the possession of drugs.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Western Cape K9 unit members followed information that they received from the community about a house where drugs were being sold. Upon their arrival at the address, members of the police searched the premises.”