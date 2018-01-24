Thornton woman (56) arrested for drug possession
On Tuesday, police discovered 500 mandrax tablets and 200grams of tik to the value of R100,000 at the woman's house.
CAPE TOWN - A 56-year-old woman from Thornton, in Cape Town, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the possession of drugs.
On Tuesday, police discovered 500 mandrax tablets and 200 grams of tik to the value of R100,000 at the woman's house.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Western Cape K9 unit members followed information that they received from the community about a house where drugs were being sold. Upon their arrival at the address, members of the police searched the premises.”
#sapsWC Goodwood: #PartnershipPolicing led to the arrest of a woman (56) in Thornton yesterday. #K9Unit followed up on a #TipOff. 500 Mandrax tablets & 200g of Tik worth an estimated street value of R100 000 found during a search op premises. Suspect to appear in court today ME pic.twitter.com/NHDUU3rx9P— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 24, 2018
