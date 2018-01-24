Stellenbosch Municipality to step up water restrictions
Stellenbosch Mayor Gesie Van Deventer says the municipality's water dependence on the City of Cape Town will decrease significantly.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is not the only municipality that will be implementing tougher water restrictions come 1 February.
The Stellenbosch Municipality is also stepping up efforts to save the precious resource and intends introducing level 6 curbs from next month.
Stellenbosch Mayor Gesie Van Deventer explains: “As we continue to connect the boreholes to our main water supply system, our water dependence on the City of Cape Town will decrease significantly. By the end of March, we will take Klapmuts, Franschhoek, Dwarsrivier and Wemmershoek off the system. It will be connected to our own additional system of water.”
The drought is being felt far and wide.
Beaufort West is also in the grips of a water crisis and the town of Prince Albert is also drying up.
Water restrictions are still in place in George.
At the same time, dam levels in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality are alarmingly low.
Despite the city’s water saving initiatives, water supplies are decreasing fast.
Dam levels in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality are currently below 30%.
Residents are being urged to save water to avoid a possible day zero in the Eastern Cape.
The City of Johannesburg has also urged its residents to reduce water consumption, emphasising that level 1 water restrictions - which have been in effect since March 2017 - are still in place.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
