Singh: I wasn’t involved in talks to reduce Glencore R2bn fine

The former chief financial officer testified before parliament's inquiry into the power utility until 1 am on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom executive Anoj Singh says he was not involved in negotiations to reduce a R2 billion fine imposed on Glencore for supplying substandard coal to Eskom.

The former chief financial officer has told Parliament’s Eskom inquiry that in fact Eskom still gained from the transaction with Gupta-owned Tegeta.

Earlier, Singh categorically denied any relationship with the Guptas other than casual acquaintances.

Singh says he was not involved in negotiating down the R2 billion fine that forced Glencore’s Optimum mine to fold.

He says suspended legal head Suzanne Daniels led the discussions.

Evidence leader Ntuthuzela Vanara put it to him that Tegeta received preferential treatment from Eskom, but not so says Singh.

“It was not my view that the R2.1 billion was cast in stone.”

Singh says he can’t explain why the guarantee advanced to Tegeta was not reported to the board, because he was suspended before he could find out.

