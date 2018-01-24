#RIPBraHugh: Masekela family to address SA
Tributes are continuing to pour in from across the world for the man described as the “father of South African jazz”.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of jazz legend Hugh Masekela is on Wednesday expected to address South Africans for the first time since his death.
Masekela's family released a statement on Tuesday confirming his death, after a decade long battle with prostate cancer.
Among those who've praised the musician is the Trevor Huddleston Centre, which is named after the man who gave Masekela his first trumpet in the 1950s.
Huddleston gave Masekela his first trumpet when he was 14. Now that he has passed away, the centre's Trish Sibbons has promised to keep his memory alive.
She says that through Huddleston, the jazz legend came to own the trumpet, which had previously been owned by US jazz legend Louis Armstrong.
“I know Huddleston was thinking that as a young man he (Masekela) had talent, but he needed a bit of focus. I asked him what would make him happy and he’d recently seen a film, Man with a Horn, and he wanted a trumpet.”
As tributes continue to pour in, artist Zola 7 described Masekela as a hub of divine knowledge.
“Our personal conversations were absolutely divine. We appreciate him for that.”
The centre says it mourns and celebrates with the Masekela family.
(Edited Shimoney Regter)
