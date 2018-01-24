Qedani Mahlangu: I'm being harassed

The former MEC is answering burning questions about her role in the Esidimeni project which led to the deaths of 143 psychiatric patients.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has told the Esidimeni arbitration hearings that she believes she is being harassed because she was accosted by police when she landed in South Africa and has seen a drone hovering over her house.

Mahlangu is testifying for the second day in Parktown.

She left for Britain in May 2017 to further her studies in London.

The former MEC is answering burning questions about her role in the Esidimeni project which led to the deaths of 143 psychiatric patients.

Mahlangu says she landed in SA on 10 January from London and was approached by a group of police officers who told her they were from Crime Intelligence.

Mahlangu told retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke that she is being treated unfairly.

“They told me they were sent by their bosses. I asked them how they knew I was arriving on that day because I didn’t do travelling arrangements through any agency, I dealt directly with the airline.”

She says that on Monday evening after testifying, a drone was hovering over her home.

“I do not know what to make of this or why I’m being harassed because I came here voluntarily, as I am committed to working with the government to ensure that the families find closure.”

Moseneke then asked State lawyer Tebogo Hutamo if the government is aware of these claims.

He replied by saying police would be asked to investigate.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)