Negligent driving case being investigated following Westonaria crash

JOHANNESBURG - At least 60 pupils are recovering in hospital after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck along the N12 in Westonaria south west of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of negligent driving.

The bus had been ferrying 18 more passengers than it should have been.

The police's Tsholofelo Sefara: "One of the children was seriously injured and she was airlifted to Baragwanath Hospital and about 60 kids were taken to different hospitals around the area."