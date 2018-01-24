Negligent driving case being investigated following Westonaria crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Negligent driving case being investigated following Westonaria crash

At least 60 pupils are recovering in hospital after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck along the N12 in Westonaria south west of Johannesburg.

The scene of a crash in Westonaria, where a bus collided with a truck on 23 January 2018. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
The scene of a crash in Westonaria, where a bus collided with a truck on 23 January 2018. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - At least 60 pupils are recovering in hospital after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck along the N12 in Westonaria south west of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of negligent driving.

The bus had been ferrying 18 more passengers than it should have been.

The police's Tsholofelo Sefara: "One of the children was seriously injured and she was airlifted to Baragwanath Hospital and about 60 kids were taken to different hospitals around the area."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA