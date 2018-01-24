Negligent driving case being investigated following Westonaria crash
At least 60 pupils are recovering in hospital after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck along the N12 in Westonaria south west of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 60 pupils are recovering in hospital after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck along the N12 in Westonaria south west of Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of negligent driving.
The bus had been ferrying 18 more passengers than it should have been.
The police's Tsholofelo Sefara: "One of the children was seriously injured and she was airlifted to Baragwanath Hospital and about 60 kids were taken to different hospitals around the area."
