My blood is Eskom blue - Koko
Matshela Koko says when Eskom was involved in the negotiations for the takeover of Optimum Coal Mine, he was still on suspension.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom executive Matshela Koko says he's always been a loyal employee of the organisation and that he was falsely suspended in 2015 over load shedding.
He has started testifying before Parliament's inquiry into state capture at the utility on Tuesday afternoon.
“For those who know me, I always say my blood is Eksom blue.”
He insists the real reason he was suspended in 2015, was because he refused to heed to a demand by former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi to enter into a coal deal worth R69 million, without a contract.
“Mr [Zethembe] Khoza and Ms [Suzanne] Daniels, I met them in a hotel in Midrand and they offered me a separation package. They offered me R4.9 million to walk away.”
Koko says when Eskom was involved in the negotiations for the takeover of Optimum Coal Mine, he was still on suspension.
Koko says the situation he finds himself in is similar to the one former National Prosecuting Boss Bulelani Ngcuka faced when he was accused of being an apartheid spy.
Koko has told the inquiry that he's been unfairly labelled a thief by Eskom's legal head, Daniels, when she was the one who approved payments to global consultancy, McKinsey.
He says he won't resign, despite a recommendation over the weekend that he be removed.
“I’ve been called a thief by people I trust, by people I still trust, I’ve been called a thief by Suzanne Daniels, who I think is an extremely competent lawyer.”
Koko says he has proof from suppliers that Eskom executives have been receiving kickbacks, and he's being victimised for acting against them.
