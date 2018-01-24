Murdered Bredasdorp teen Jodine Pieters to be buried at the weekend

Four men have since been taken in for questioning.

CAPE TOWN - A 17-year-old girl whose charred body has been found at a limestone factory in Bredasdorp will be laid to rest over the weekend.

Jodine Pieters' body was discovered on Sunday evening.

The Cape Agulhas Municipality is assisiting the Pieters family with funeral arrangements.

Municipal manager Dean O'neil says they're shocked by the incident.

"Specifically, in terms of the case, we don't have any other information but it looks like she was murdered and dumped in an old reservoir at the lime works."

Pieters' murder comes almost five years after 17-year-old Anene Booysen was raped, mutilated and left for dead at a construction site in Bredasdorp.

Since then, numerous other similar cases have occurred.

Last week, the Western Cape High Court handed Gift Sobondo a life sentence for the murder of 15-year-old Elda Japhta.

Her body was found under his bed at the home they shared at a local informal settlement.