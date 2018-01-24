'Modack had legit business relationship with security company, restaurant'

The bail hearings of Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and three others, are continuing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer for businessman Nafiz Modack has argued there was a legitimate business relationship between a security company his client is linked to and a restaurant accusing him of extortion.

The bail hearings of Modack, Colin Booysen and three others, are continuing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They were arrested in December on charges relating to an alleged protection racket at nightclubs and restaurants in Cape Town.

The attorney for Booysen is continuing to cross-examine investigating officer Charl Kinnear.

Bruce Hendricks has highlighted that the outfit known as The Security Group was in constant contact with The Grand near the V&A Waterfront.

The restaurant’s brand manager has laid charges.

Kinnear argues the complainant and the restaurant had no choice but to cooperate with the security company because they feared for their safety.

But Hendricks accuses the police of acting in bad faith and he argues the State does not have concrete evidence.

The lawyer has denied Kinnear’s claim that his phone was used by Modack to try to intimidate a complainant shortly after he was arrested.

Kinnear says he has applied for cellphone records to prove this.

ANOTHER FACTION TRYING TO INFLUENCE EXTORTION CASE?

A court has heard a faction within Cape Town’s nightclub security industry may be trying to influence the extortion case against Modack and four others.

Booysen’s lawyer argues it’s evident members of the old security faction are influencing the extortion case.

Hendricks has read out an affidavit by the director of the group known as The Security Company.

Grant Veroni claims to have been contacted by a member of another faction who wants to take over the nightclub and restaurant security in Cape Town.

Veroni claims he was then contacted by controversial businessman Mark Liffman, who allegedly wanted him to make a statement against Booysen and his co-accused.

He further claims Liffman promised to relocate him and his family and to ensure that he was granted bail if he went ahead with the statement.

The defence believes this shows how police are being influenced by the older faction.

