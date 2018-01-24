Miss Universe Nel-Peters shares her plans for 2018
The 22-year-old was crowned in Las Vegas in November 2017, beating close rivals from Columbia and Jamaica.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters says her new Miss Universe crown has empowered her to do more work on her Unbreakable campaign, which is focused on empowering women.
Nel-Peters returned home on Wednesday morning, arriving at OR Tambo International Airport to adoring friends and fans.
She is the second South African to ever win the Miss Universe crown and says since her victory, she’s been travelling extensively.
Nel-Peters says she intends to focus on her Unbreakable campaign this year.
“Unbreakable stands for empowering women with skills and knowledge on how to handle difficult situations; such as abuse, violence against women and children.”
#MissUniverse Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters giving briefing on her home coming as Miss Universe. [KS] pic.twitter.com/8zDREn3okn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2018
She says she’s under no pressure to become someone she’s not since being crowned.
“They let me be who I am.”
During her week-long celebration, Nel-Peters says she’ll be visiting Cape Town before checking in at her hometown Sedgefield in the Western Cape.
#MissUniverse Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters poses for the cameras, she says being crowned Miss Universe has been a wonderful experience and it’s a victory for the whole country. [KS] pic.twitter.com/rU3m517bOj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
