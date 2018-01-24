Popular Topics
Miss Universe Nel-Peters shares her plans for 2018

The 22-year-old was crowned in Las Vegas in November 2017, beating close rivals from Columbia and Jamaica.

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrived back in South Africa on 24 January. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters says her new Miss Universe crown has empowered her to do more work on her Unbreakable campaign, which is focused on empowering women.

The 22-year-old was crowned in Las Vegas in November 2017, beating close rivals from Columbia and Jamaica.

Nel-Peters returned home on Wednesday morning, arriving at OR Tambo International Airport to adoring friends and fans.

She is the second South African to ever win the Miss Universe crown and says since her victory, she’s been travelling extensively.

Nel-Peters says she intends to focus on her Unbreakable campaign this year.

“Unbreakable stands for empowering women with skills and knowledge on how to handle difficult situations; such as abuse, violence against women and children.”

She says she’s under no pressure to become someone she’s not since being crowned.

“They let me be who I am.”

During her week-long celebration, Nel-Peters says she’ll be visiting Cape Town before checking in at her hometown Sedgefield in the Western Cape.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

