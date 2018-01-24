Mbalula: Meyiwa's killers will be arrested very soon
The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend's mother's home in Vosloorus.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula say that those responsible for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa will be arrested "very soon".
The goalkeeper was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend's mother's home in Vosloorus.
Fikile Mbalula says that he can’t reveal much about the progress made in the Senzo Meyiwa’s murder case but he says that a team is working on it everyday.
"Investigations are continuing and are very sensitive. I am quite confident that one day, we will bring closure."
It’s not the first time that Mbalula has made comments about finding those responsible for Meyiwa's killing.
During the soccer star's memorial, Mbalula - who was Sports Minister at the time - said the killers could run but they couldn't hide.
More than 3 years down the line, Mbalula still hopes to realize that statement.
