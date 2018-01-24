Matshela Koko says Dubai trip was not paid for by the Guptas

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko has joined his former colleague Anoj Singh in denying that the Guptas, or companies linked to them, paid for his family trip to Dubai.

Koko has told Members of Parliament (MPs) that he is prepared to provide travel documents to prove his denial.

He says his family travelled to Bali via Doha and on his return, he, his wife and son stopped over in Dubai, while his daughters returned via Doha.

On Tuesday, the inquiry was shown an invoice that revealed how a trip to Dubai by former Eskom chief financial officer Singh was paid for by Gupta-owned Sahara Computers.

Koko was questioned by evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara about his family's stay in Dubai in 2016.

“I did direct payments, myself… Sahara Computers did not pay for my travels.”

UNFAIRLY LABELLED

Meanwhile, Koko says the situation he finds himself in is similar to the one former National Prosecuting boss Bulelani Ngcuka faced when he was accused of being an apartheid spy.

Koko has told Parliament’s state capture inquiry that he’s been unfairly labelled a thief by Eskom’s legal head, Suzanne Daniels, when she was the one who approved payments to global consultancy, McKinsey.

He says he won’t resign despite a recommendation over the weekend that he be removed.

Koko says he’s worked for the power utility for more than two decades and that his blood is Eskom blue.

He says he was unfairly victimised by former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi in 2015 for refusing to enter into a coal deal worth R69 million without a contract in place.

Koko says he’s had a long working relationship with Eskom’s acting company secretary, Daniels, who was a coal contract specialist.

“I’ve been called a thief by people I trust and still trust. I’ve been called a thief by Daniels, who I think is an extremely competent employer.”

Koko says he has proof from suppliers that Eskom executives have been receiving kickbacks, and he’s being victimised for acting against them.

