Mangope hailed as ‘great leader’ at memorial service
Lucas Mangope became president of the Bophuthatswana homeland in 1977 until he was removed in 1994.
JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope is underway in his home village outside Zeerust in the North West.
Mangope died last week at Lehurutshe Hospital at the age of 94.
He became president of the Bophuthatswana homeland in 1977 until he was removed in 1994.
Mangope left a mixed legacy; with some praising him for the quality of education and other services during his reign, while others have recounted abuses suffered under his regime.
One of the mourners who’ve spoken at Wednesday afternoon’s service, Siegfried Hlongwa, has described Mangope as a great leader who loved education.
“We can only imagine and appreciate the wisdom. He was covered with glory and grace. He believed in research and renovation. He was a hard-tasked master… a firm disciplined disciplinarian.”
WATCH: Lucas Mangope memorial service
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
