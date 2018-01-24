Maimane 'not satisfied' with City of CT's handling of drought crisis

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has on Wednesday held a community briefing in Athlone to inform people of a programme to avoid day zero.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he's not satisfied with how the City of Cape Town has handled the drought crisis.

Maimane has on Wednesday held a community briefing in Athlone to inform people of a programme to avoid day zero.

He has reiterated that day zero, which is forecast for 12 April, is avoidable.

Maimane says he's received many complaints relating to how the City of Cape Town has handled the water crisis.

The DA leader says Premier Helen Zille will make sure the province leads and directs disaster management responses in case day zero arrives.

He's reiterated Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson will take the lead, along with Mayoral Committee member Xanthea Limberg, to work on drought response interventions at a city level.

“I have not been fully satisfied with how the city has responded to this particular drought crisis. Its communication, in particular, has in some instances, fallen short and this lack of clarity is not what citizens should expect from DA government.”

Maimane has promised day zero plans will be communicated well in advance.

He says informal settlements, schools, hospitals and essential services will still be supplied with water where possible.

#CPTWaterCrisis DA leader, @MmusiMaimane set to address the public at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone regarding plans made to deal with the management of averting "Day Zero"

HEALTH FACILITIES

Zille says come day zero, most health facilities will be secured.

The premier will meet with hospitals and clinics on 30 January to discuss water plans.

She says the province's groundwater programme has targeted health facilities as the highest priority.

“We have very advanced plans to secure water for hospitals and clinics. That’s essential because you can’t run a hospital without water. The hospitals and clinics will be sourced from underground water. We’re currently drilling at many of the hospitals and we’ve secured some very good water.”

Zille says further testing and reticulation systems are being dealt with.

