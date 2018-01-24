[LISTEN] What are the health implications of Day Zero?
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape government officials say plans are in place to deal with possible disease outbreaks as a result of the water shortage.
CapeTalk’s Africa Melane talks to Jo Barnes, a senior lecturer in Community Health at Stellenbosch University, about the health implications when Day Zero finally hits and the taps run dry.
Day Zero has been moved from 22 April to 12 April.
Barnes says the 25 litres per person will not be possible, over a long term, to keep households clean and safe from infections.
For more information listen to the audio above.
