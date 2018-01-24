[LISTEN] What are the health implications of Day Zero?

CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s Africa Melane talks to Jo Barnes, a senior lecturer in Community Health at Stellenbosch University, about the health implications when Day Zero finally hits and the taps run dry.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape government officials say plans are in place to deal with possible disease outbreaks as a result of the water shortage.

Day Zero has been moved from 22 April to 12 April.

Barnes says the 25 litres per person will not be possible, over a long term, to keep households clean and safe from infections.

