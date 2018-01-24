Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Transport Minister: There is no crisis at Prasa

| Despite recent train accidents, rail infrastructure vandalism and delays, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says there's no crisis at Prasa.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi insists that there is no crisis at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

"There is no crisis at Prasa. Trains are running in all towns, long distance and short distance. There are many programmes we are implementing."

Maswanganyi admitted that there is an investigation into Prasa but insisted that there is progress.

"The interim board at Prasa has met some of those service providers to map the way forward to implement the recommendations, so that is on course."

Listen to the audio above for more.

