[LISTEN] Day zero brought forward by 10 days

Radio 702 | Water strategist Anthony Turton says the Western Cape water crisis has become a political matter between the national government and the provincial government.

JOHANNESBURG - Water strategist at the University of Free State Centre for Environmental Management Anthony Turton says it’s been a long time coming for the water crisis in the Western Cape.

He says the water crisis has been known about since 2002.

Day zero, which is when Cape Town taps will run dry, has been moved from 22 to 12 April.

Turton says the Western Cape water crisis has become a political matter between the national government and the provincial government.

He says, however, the blame should be put on the national government because it is ultimately responsible for the provision of infrastructure to give resilience against droughts because droughts are natural and cannot be used as an excuse.

Listen to the audio above for more