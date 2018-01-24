KZN ANC given until end of April to rerun elective conference
The provincial executive was suspended by the party’s national executive committee.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has until the end of April to complete a rerun of its 2015 elective conference.
The provincial executive was suspended by the party’s national executive committee over the weekend, which according to the party's constitution, only gives a three-month window until a new gathering is convened.
On Tuesday, secretary-general Ace Magashule announced the names of those serving on the interim structure, which include prominent figures from both warring factions.
Magashule says this time around it will be up to ordinary members to ensure they abide by the call from officials to remain united.
“Those individual members of the ANC’s internal structure will be convened by comrade Mike Mabuyakhulu, who will act as the chairperson. Comrade Sihle Zikalala will act as the coordinator.”
Magashule was unclear on what happens to decisions taken by the suspended provincial executive committee, including the 2014 eThekwini regional conference which is believed to have begun the latest round of factionalism in the province.
EThekwini is the biggest ANC region nationwide and is considered the powerhouse of KwaZulu-Natal.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
