KZN amakhosi discuss report on land owned by Ingonyama Trust

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

KZN amakhosi discuss report on land owned by Ingonyama Trust

A parliamentary high-level panel chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe concluded that the Ingonyama Act of 1994 must be repealed.

The KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders and Amakhosi meeting at the Durban ICC to discuss land issues. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
The KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders and Amakhosi meeting at the Durban ICC to discuss land issues. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
8 hours ago

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders and Amakhosi are meeting to discuss how they will oppose a report which recommends that the nearly 3 million hectares of land owned by the Ingonyama Trust be transferred to the state.

A parliamentary high-level panel chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe concluded that the Ingonyama Act of 1994 must be repealed because the majority of people on that land don’t benefit from revenue generated by leases.

The panel was put together to investigate the extent of the impact of laws on ordinary South Africans when it comes to, amongst others, land reform, redistribution and restitution.

Emotions have run high with the amakhosi arguing that they have never been asked to present before the high-level panel, adding that under no circumstances will they accept the recommendations.

They have also given the historical land dispossession of the Zulu nation, saying the land owned by the Ingonyama Trust is not even fertile and the government should target white settlers who own fertile land.

Wednesday’s meeting, which has received the blessing from King Goodwill Zwelithini, will also seek clarity from the African National Congress (ANC) on how they will be impacted by the December resolution to expropriate land without compensation.

During the Battle of Isandlwana commemorations at the weekend, the Zulu king gave a stern warning to ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa that if government goes ahead with repealing the act, “all hell will break loose” and the Zulu nation will go at it alone.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA