KZN amakhosi discuss report on land owned by Ingonyama Trust

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders and Amakhosi are meeting to discuss how they will oppose a report which recommends that the nearly 3 million hectares of land owned by the Ingonyama Trust be transferred to the state.

A parliamentary high-level panel chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe concluded that the Ingonyama Act of 1994 must be repealed because the majority of people on that land don’t benefit from revenue generated by leases.

The panel was put together to investigate the extent of the impact of laws on ordinary South Africans when it comes to, amongst others, land reform, redistribution and restitution.

#IngonyamaTrust At the weekend , Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini warned ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa that if they go ahead with repealing the Act, “ All hell will break loose” . ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2018

Emotions have run high with the amakhosi arguing that they have never been asked to present before the high-level panel, adding that under no circumstances will they accept the recommendations.

They have also given the historical land dispossession of the Zulu nation, saying the land owned by the Ingonyama Trust is not even fertile and the government should target white settlers who own fertile land.

Wednesday’s meeting, which has received the blessing from King Goodwill Zwelithini, will also seek clarity from the African National Congress (ANC) on how they will be impacted by the December resolution to expropriate land without compensation.

#IngonyamaTrust Amakhosi from across KZN are meeting at the ICC to discuss the outcome of the High Level Panel report which concluded that the Ingonyama Trust Act of 1994 be repealed. This would mean the millions of hectares of land would be transferred to the state. ZN pic.twitter.com/3ezCJepwU0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2018

During the Battle of Isandlwana commemorations at the weekend, the Zulu king gave a stern warning to ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa that if government goes ahead with repealing the act, “all hell will break loose” and the Zulu nation will go at it alone.

#IngonyamaTrust Amakhosi are upset with what they say has been the lack of consultation with the Zulu King Zwelithini during the compilation of the High Level Panel Report. Zwelithini is a trustee to the Act. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2018

