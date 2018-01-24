K43 Highway in Thembelihle closed due to protest

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says cars were stoned on the K43 highway in Themebelihle and has urged motorists to use other routes.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed that the K43 Highway in Thembelihle, south of the city has been closed due to a protest on Wednesday afternoon.

It's unclear what has led to the demonstration.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar has urged motorists to use alternative routes.

“Passing vehicles were stoned, including metro police vehicles. The alternative routes which motorists can use include Nirvana drive and the Golden Highway for now.”