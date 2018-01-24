K43 Highway in Thembelihle closed due to protest

Macron calls for global compact to harness globalisation
World
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says cars were stoned on the K43 highway in Themebelihle and has urged motorists to use other routes.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed that the K43 Highway in Thembelihle, south of the city has been closed due to a protest on Wednesday afternoon.
It's unclear what has led to the demonstration.
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar has urged motorists to use alternative routes.
“Passing vehicles were stoned, including metro police vehicles. The alternative routes which motorists can use include Nirvana drive and the Golden Highway for now.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.