Justice Dept says state capture inquiry to be gazetted on Thursday

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who will lead the inquiry, said on Tuesday that he was ready to get the ball rolling as soon as the terms of reference are set.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice and Constitutional Development Department says the terms of reference for the state capture commission of inquiry will be gazetted on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who will lead the inquiry said on Tuesday that he was ready to get the ball rolling as soon as President Jacob Zuma has set out the terms of reference.

The president established the commission two weeks ago.

The justice ministry’s spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga says the department will provide assistance to the chairperson in setting up the required infrastructure and resources needed to run the process.

“We expect the terms of reference to be published in the government gazette tomorrow afternoon. After which, regulations will be released which would give competence to the chairperson of the commission to have powers to subpoena witnesses and conduct searches and seizures.”

Meanwhile, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services says it is gravely concerned about the delay in the release of the terms of reference for the inquiry.

The committee says while it acknowledges that the Justice Department will gazette the terms of reference on Thursday, it’s worried about the implementation and finalisation of the terms.

Committee Chairperson Mathole Motshekga says while he won't speculate about the reasons for the delay, Parliament simply wants to see the probe begin as soon as possible.

“And now there is no further need to delay the settlement of the terms of reference because they have to be within the confines of the remedial action directed by the previous Public Protector.”