Judge Ngoepe vows to fulfill his duties in Dlamini, Sassa inquiry

Ngoepe is heading the investigation into Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants debacle.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Bernard Ngoepe says he's going to ensure that he fulfills his duties in the Sassa crisis inquiry as mandated by the Constitutional Court.

He's ruled that former Sassa director-general Zane Dangor and CEO Thokozani Magwaza will be given an opportunity to cross-examine Dlamini.

The top officials resigned last year amid a court battle over the payment of social grants.

Ngoepe says he wants to ensure that all evidence in the inquiry is properly tested.

“I’m going to make sure that I do all I must do to make sure that I have not come short of my duties in relation to the Constitutional Court.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)