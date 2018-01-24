Judge Ngoepe vows to fulfill his duties in Dlamini, Sassa inquiry
Ngoepe is heading the investigation into Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants debacle.
JOHANNESBURG - Judge Bernard Ngoepe says he's going to ensure that he fulfills his duties in the Sassa crisis inquiry as mandated by the Constitutional Court.
Ngoepe is heading the investigation into Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants debacle.
He's ruled that former Sassa director-general Zane Dangor and CEO Thokozani Magwaza will be given an opportunity to cross-examine Dlamini.
The top officials resigned last year amid a court battle over the payment of social grants.
Ngoepe says he wants to ensure that all evidence in the inquiry is properly tested.
“I’m going to make sure that I do all I must do to make sure that I have not come short of my duties in relation to the Constitutional Court.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
