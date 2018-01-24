IMF cautiously optimistic about economic outlook in SA
IMF chief Christine Lagarde has met Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in Davos where the World Economic Forum is being held.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says bold and timely reforms are needed in South Africa to create an environment conducive to job creation.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde has met Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in Davos where the World Economic Forum is being held.
The pair discussed recent developments and the outlook in South Africa.
Lagarde says that recent initiatives to improve governance and strengthen public institutions are steps in the right direction.
But she’s warned these efforts need to be sustained.
Economist Xhanti Payi says it’s encouraging to see that the IMF is noting the changes in the ANC and also at Eskom.
“For the first time we can actually show some results on how we’re moving towards what they had been advising. The governing party has a new leadership and perhaps they have more pull on how things could actually change.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Business
-
[WATCH LIVE] Koko testifies at Parly's state capture inquiry
-
2018 global growth to roll to highs not seen in eight years
-
[ALERT] Rand breaks through R12/dollar barrier
-
Tesla sets massive stock awards for Musk based on boosting market value
-
CPI quickens to 4.7% year/year in December
-
Eskom: No details from Prish Govender over resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.