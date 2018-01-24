'I must fix those criminals'
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula met with Krugersdorp residents on Tuesday following days of violent protests where several houses believed to be drug dens were torched and shops looted.
OHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that he will clamp down on drugs and crime as well as deal with police corruption in the Krugersdorp and Kagiso area.
He met with residents on Tuesday following days of violent protests where several houses believed to be drug dens were torched and shops looted.
Mbalula says that it is difficult for any society to survive when corrupt officials who are meant to protect are involved in criminal activities themselves.
"People are complaining about the police I lead. I've put on my shoes and my nice suit, I'm here... to know what the problem is as it's me that has to fix the police."
He says that as much as foreign nationals are welcome in South Africa, those engaged in criminal activities will be dealt with.
"I must chase those criminals, whether they're coming from Nigeria or wherever they come from, I must fix them."
Mbalula has assured residents that he will be working hard to put measures in place so the necessary action can be taken.
GALLERY: Krugersdorp shutdown
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Koko testifies at Parly's state capture inquiry
-
DA raises alarm over kidney patients’ treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
-
Western Cape police brief Zille on Day Zero security plans
-
Qedani Mahlangu: I'm being harassed
-
[LISTEN] What are the health implications of Day Zero?
-
[LISTEN] Transport Minister: There is no crisis at Prasa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.