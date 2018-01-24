'I must fix those criminals'

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula met with Krugersdorp residents on Tuesday following days of violent protests where several houses believed to be drug dens were torched and shops looted.

OHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that he will clamp down on drugs and crime as well as deal with police corruption in the Krugersdorp and Kagiso area.

He met with residents on Tuesday following days of violent protests where several houses believed to be drug dens were torched and shops looted.

Mbalula says that it is difficult for any society to survive when corrupt officials who are meant to protect are involved in criminal activities themselves.

"People are complaining about the police I lead. I've put on my shoes and my nice suit, I'm here... to know what the problem is as it's me that has to fix the police."

He says that as much as foreign nationals are welcome in South Africa, those engaged in criminal activities will be dealt with.

"I must chase those criminals, whether they're coming from Nigeria or wherever they come from, I must fix them."

Mbalula has assured residents that he will be working hard to put measures in place so the necessary action can be taken.

