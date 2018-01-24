Eskom spokesperson says Singh told him to deny Trillian relationship

Anoj Singh has defended his role in dodgy deals the power utility entered into under his watch, during which time he earned R4.6 million a year.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s spokesperson has reacted to the testimony given by the utility's former CFO with shock.

He told Parliament's inquiry into Eskom that he resigned on Monday after a recommendation over the weekend that the new board remove him from his job.

Singh had been on suspension since July.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says he only acts on the instruction of executives at the parastatal.

He says Singh told him at the time to tell reporters there was no relationship with Trillian.

“Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko and Suzanne Daniels were basically the people that were dealing with this matter. In other words, whenever we responded to the media, we would get a position statement from them.”

Eskom's suspended head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels has backed up Phasiwe's statement.

She says it’s true that Singh gave incorrect information to the media.

“At that time what I was irritated by, and they should remember this, is why they didn’t get someone in executive to check it. It went straight from the media desk to journalists. There was no verification.”

