Eskom: No details from Prish Govender over resignation
Govender is one of the executives who faces serious allegations, some involving the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says senior executive Prish Govender has not given detailed reasons for leaving the company but that the new acting CEO has accepted his resignation.
Government decided to shake up Eskom over the weekend by appointing a new 13-member board and acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe.
Suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh who was due to face an internal disciplinary hearing handed in his resignation on Monday.
A day later, Prish Govender did the same.
Govender, along with Singh and other executives: Matshela Koko, Edwin Mabelane and Charles Kalima were identified in Eskom's own report as key players in the Trillian scandal.
The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says Govender was cleared of any wrongdoing late last year.
"He was reinstated. He has now decided to leave. He did not go into details. All he said was that he wanted to leave."
Government has instructed Eskom's new board to remove all executives facing serious allegations in an attempt to reposition the state owned entity in terms of good governance.
