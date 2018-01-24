Economist: Rand stronger due to political stability, weaker dollar

The local currency has reached its strongest mark in the last two years, now at R11.93 to the dollar.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans and some economists are celebrating the continued strengthening of the rand against the major currencies.

Economist Xhanti Payi says this is based on positive sentiment which needs to be supported by positive outcomes.

“So we should be able to see, for example, the political stability and some of the changes actually becoming more and more concrete so we need to sustain that momentum in terms of the good news in the political sphere especially.”

Meanwhile, Argon Asset Management Chief Economist Thabi Leoka says the rand's strength is more a consequence of the dollar's current weak state.

“The reason why the rand is strong is because of the US dollar, so it all depends on how long the dollar will be weak for and it seems as if the US treasury secretary enjoys the weaker dollar, he made remarks about that earlier today.”