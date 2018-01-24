Economist: Rand stronger due to political stability, weaker dollar
The local currency has reached its strongest mark in the last two years, now at R11.93 to the dollar.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans and some economists are celebrating the continued strengthening of the rand against the major currencies.
The local currency has reached its strongest mark in the last two years, now at R11.93 to the dollar.
Economist Xhanti Payi says this is based on positive sentiment which needs to be supported by positive outcomes.
“So we should be able to see, for example, the political stability and some of the changes actually becoming more and more concrete so we need to sustain that momentum in terms of the good news in the political sphere especially.”
Meanwhile, Argon Asset Management Chief Economist Thabi Leoka says the rand's strength is more a consequence of the dollar's current weak state.
“The reason why the rand is strong is because of the US dollar, so it all depends on how long the dollar will be weak for and it seems as if the US treasury secretary enjoys the weaker dollar, he made remarks about that earlier today.”
More in Business
-
Did Koko lie in 'Carte Blanche' interview about Tegeta deal?
-
Gigaba warns SA will feel pain of tough budget
-
Steinhoff’s Conforama unit secures €115m financing
-
#RandReport: Rand firms at 2-1/2-year high, stock up
-
Matshela Koko says Dubai trip was not paid for by the Guptas
-
My blood is Eskom blue - Koko
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.