Did Koko lie in 'Carte Blanche' interview about Tegeta deal?

Matshela Koko says he has been a loyal Eskom employee for over 20 years, and he’s being vilified in a media smear campaign.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Eskom inquiry is now probing whether the embattled executive Matshela Koko lied in an interview with current affairs show, Carte Blanche over a pre-payment the power utility made to Tegeta to help it buy Optimum mine.

Koko has been in the hot seat on Wednesday, answering questions on coal contracts.

At his request, the committee has agreed to watch the interview.

When asked in an interview by Carte Blanche in June 2016, whether Eskom had made a prepayment to Optimum Mine for coal, Koko responded: "No".

And he is standing by that answer.

In a written submission to the committee, he says the prepayment was made to Tegeta, and not Optimum.

“One of the things I would wish for is that you play that video, and I invite you to play that video.”

Koko says his response was maliciously misrepresented.

The committee has now agreed to watch the interview, and decide for themselves.

