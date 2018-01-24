DA raises alarm over kidney patients’ treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
The opposition party says it has been receiving complaints about this and it needs to be fixed it as soon as possible.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital is running out of life-saving dialysis for kidney patients.
The opposition party says it has been receiving complaints about this and it needs to be fixed as soon as possible.
DA shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom says he visited the facility and found ordinary tap water used for patients requiring emergency dialysis.
“I’m very concerned that they’ve run out of dialysis water at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. This means that they’re not able to fully provide for kidney patients. This is clearly a crisis because people can die if they don’t get proper dialysis.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
