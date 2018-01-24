DA leader Maimane to announce plan for Cape Town water crisis

He's called on a team on experts, officials and politicians to work together to roll-out a comprehensive plan to try and prevent taps from running dry.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to announce details of a plan to deal with Cape Town's water crisis on Wednesday.

He's called on a team of experts, officials and politicians to work together to roll-out a comprehensive plan to try and prevent taps from running dry.

“We’re dealing with the worst drought crisis and the call today is that all of us need to work together. The primary issue is making sure that Capetonians do their bit so that we can push back Day Zero.”

The City of Cape Town has again called on residents to save water as dam levels dropped.

The city announced that Day Zero has been moved forward to 12 April 2018.

It has various programmes in place to delay Day Zero and has rolled-out pressure management operations across the city, installing thousands of water management devices on the properties of high consumption users.

It also has desalination, aquifer and water recycling projects aimed at providing additional water.

However, from 1 February, Capetonians will be restricted to 50 litres per person per day for 150 days at least.

When Day Zero kicks in, residents will have to collect water from about 200 sites across Cape Town where they'll receive 25 litres of water per person.

WATCH: From hops to H20

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)