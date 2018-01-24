DA forms coalitions with KOP in Laingsburg again
The Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela signed an agreement with the KOP on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has once again entered into a coalition with the Karoo Ontwikkelings Party (KOP) in the Laingsburg municipality.
The two parties entered into a coalition after the 2016 local government election and produced a hung council.
Last year, however, the alliance terminated and the KOP entered into an agreement with the African National Congress (ANC). But this didn't last either.
Madikizela explains: “We started to talk behind the scenes of the possibility of working together again. We outlined the conditions that we would work together. We were working together under a new mayor. There’s a commitment to follow due processes and rules.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
