DA forms coalitions with KOP in Laingsburg again

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela signed an agreement with the KOP on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has once again entered into a coalition with the Karoo Ontwikkelings Party (KOP) in the Laingsburg municipality.

The two parties entered into a coalition after the 2016 local government election and produced a hung council.

Last year, however, the alliance terminated and the KOP entered into an agreement with the African National Congress (ANC). But this didn't last either.

Madikizela explains: “We started to talk behind the scenes of the possibility of working together again. We outlined the conditions that we would work together. We were working together under a new mayor. There’s a commitment to follow due processes and rules.”

