CT police arrest 3 over a series of house break-ins

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three men in connection with a series of house break-ins in the Athlone and Lansdowne areas.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police acted on information they received about a white Nissan Almera that had allegedly been used in a housebreaking across the Lansdowne and Athlone areas. Three occupants were in the vehicle when the police stopped it and upon searching they discovered jewellery.”