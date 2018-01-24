CPI quickens to 4.7% year/year in December

On a month-on-month basis, inflation quickened to 0.5% in December from 0.1% in November.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's headline consumer inflation quickened to 4.7% year-on-year in December from 4.6% in November, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 4.2% year-on-year in December from 4.4% in November, while on a month-on-month basis it quickened to 0.3% from 0.0% previously.