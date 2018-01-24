Cops, Home Affairs officials among 9 arrested for crossborder car smuggling
Hawks officials say the suspects allegedly worked in accord in arranging fraudulent documents to ensure a safe passage for stolen vehicles through the border.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested nine suspects, including police and Home Affairs officials for alleged cross-border vehicle theft.
They face charges of corruption, fraud and smuggling of suspected stolen vehicles out of South Africa.
Spokesperson Matimba Maluleke says the suspects allegedly worked in accord in arranging fraudulent documents to ensure a safe passage for stolen vehicles through the border, in exchange for bribes.
He says the five police officers who are stationed at Tom Burke SAPS and the border post respectively, as well as one Home Affairs official and three runners, were under Hawks radar since 2016, following complaints by the public.
“The arrests are a culmination of our investigative project named ‘mirror’ which is aimed at addressing corrupt officials and illegal activities which include smuggling of suspected stolen vehicles.”
More in Local
-
5 suspended years for Mahumapelo impersonator
-
Did Koko lie in 'Carte Blanche' interview about Tegeta deal?
-
Gigaba warns SA will feel pain of tough budget
-
CT police arrest 3 over a series of house break-ins
-
‘Unisa registration to continue despite Nehawu strike’
-
Matshela Koko says Dubai trip was not paid for by the Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.