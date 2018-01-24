CGE urges communities to report underage marriages
The Commission for Gender Equality says they respect cultural freedom but warns people must not violate the Constitution.
CAPE TOWN - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has urged communities to report underage marriages.
It’s welcomed the arrest of nine people in Dutywa, Eastern Cape, in connection with the abduction and human trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.
In December 2017, the girl was abducted and forced into an unlawful marriage.
It's alleged the she was forced into an arranged marriage by her family.
The commission says they respect cultural freedom but warns people must not violate the Constitution.
Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said: “We believe this is a breakthrough in ensuring we end the surge in underage marriages in South Africa. It is very prevalent, with 91 underage girls being married off each and every year.”
Meanwhile, another woman from the Eastern Cape has recently been reunited with her family after she was abducted in Gauteng.
The 22-year-old fell victim to human trafficking after she applied for a beauty therapist post.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
