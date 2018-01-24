Anoj Singh flayed for forgetting details of Eskom deals

Singh told Parliament's Eskom inquiry on Tuesday night that he resigned on Monday after a recommendation over the weekend that the new board remove him from his job.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh has defended his role in dodgy deals that the power utility entered into under his watch, during which time he earned R4.6 million a year.

He told Parliament's Eskom inquiry on Tuesday night that he resigned on Monday after a recommendation over the weekend that the new board remove him from his job.

Singh had been on suspension since July.

On Wednesday, former acting chief executive Matshela Koko will be in the hot seat.

He recently returned to the parastatal after being cleared of wrongdoing at a disciplinary inquiry.

Denials, deflections and memory blanks characterised most of Anoj Singh's testimony.

He denied personal relationships with the Gupta brothers and that their Tegeta mining company received preferential treatment to buy Glencore's Optimum Mine.

He also insisted that he didn't lie to Minister Lynne Brown about Eskom's dealings with consultancy firms, McKinsey and Trillian and that they deserved the millions they were paid.

But as the night wore on, Singh's memory started to fade about some transactions, irking ANC MP Pravin Gordhan.

"There's a liquidity problem on your watch. You've been part of bringing Eskom down to its knees, the biggest utility on the African continent and literally taking us for fools."

Today the committee will get to test Matshela Koko's version of events.